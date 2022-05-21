Renaissance Group LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 310,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

