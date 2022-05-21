Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,603 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,075,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,591 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,536 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

