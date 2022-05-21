Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 4,598 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 42.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. 26,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.8212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 170.55%.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

