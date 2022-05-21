Renaissance Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $8.26 on Friday, reaching $343.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,949. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.35 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.16 and its 200 day moving average is $387.57.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

