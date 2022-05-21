Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.91.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.63. 7,531,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

