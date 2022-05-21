Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,013. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

