Renaissance Group LLC Sells 13,202 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mimecast by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

MIME stock remained flat at $$79.92 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.