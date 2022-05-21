Renaissance Group LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

