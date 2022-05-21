Renaissance Group LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in 3M by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in 3M by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,684. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

