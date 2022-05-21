Renaissance Group LLC Sells 805 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.03. 1,724,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,648. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.66, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

