Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,120,700 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.84% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $67,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of SIX opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

