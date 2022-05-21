Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,593 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $57,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.05 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.