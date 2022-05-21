Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 422.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.55% of Lithium Americas worth $60,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

LAC stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

