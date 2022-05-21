Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $59.06 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.84 and a 200 day moving average of $219.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

