Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 114,946 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $69,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

NYSE:DHI opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

