Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 255,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $55,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

