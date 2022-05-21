Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 259,709 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,346,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $64,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

