Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 43,866 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Shaw Communications worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

SJR opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

