Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,700 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.91% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $61,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 87,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

