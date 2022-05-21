Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Renasant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Renasant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

