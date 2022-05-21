Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Renault from €25.00 ($26.04) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Renault from €49.00 ($51.04) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Renault from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($48.96) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

RNLSY stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

