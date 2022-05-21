renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $29,361.68 on Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. renBTC has a market capitalization of $183.29 million and $3.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,361.68 or 1.00226170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,293.76 or 0.99994318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001707 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 6,242 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

