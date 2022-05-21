renDOGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $260,286.35 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. renDOGE has a market cap of $260,286.35 and approximately $5.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.30 or 0.12395525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 334.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00503624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.38 or 1.85952873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008801 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.