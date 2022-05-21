Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

RPHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of RPHM opened at $2.00 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

