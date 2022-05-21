ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

SOL stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ReneSola by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,644 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth about $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246,031 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

