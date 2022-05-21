REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.86 Million

REPO (REPO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $169,853.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,254.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.31 or 0.08330421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001788 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 213.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00509287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,968.45 or 1.81039491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008880 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

