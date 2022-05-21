Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($14.79) to €15.90 ($16.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($16.15) to €16.70 ($17.40) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €15.50 ($16.15) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($15.83) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of REPYY opened at $15.26 on Friday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

