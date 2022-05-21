Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Shares Up 58.4%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 58.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

