REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

