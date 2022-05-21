Reviewing Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avangrid and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.45% 4.40% 2.24% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avangrid and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 2 0 0 1.67 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avangrid presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.64 $707.00 million $2.14 22.25 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Avangrid beats Broadscale Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

