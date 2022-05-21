Reviewing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SL Green Realty and Essex Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $843.99 million 4.60 $457.06 million $6.77 8.94 Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 12.79 $488.55 million $6.04 46.70

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 57.70% 9.32% 4.22% Essex Property Trust 26.81% 5.25% 2.51%

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SL Green Realty pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 145.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 8 2 0 2.20 Essex Property Trust 2 6 8 0 2.38

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $81.28, suggesting a potential upside of 34.24%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $358.93, suggesting a potential upside of 27.25%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Essex Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

