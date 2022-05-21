Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will post $147.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.17 million and the lowest is $142.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $104.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $593.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $605.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $662.06 million, with estimates ranging from $652.32 million to $671.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,857. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.