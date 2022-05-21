RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH stock traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,486. RH has a 52 week low of $258.02 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.51.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.72.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

