RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.41.

RingCentral stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

