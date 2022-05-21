Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RIVN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 73.12.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is 37.02. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

