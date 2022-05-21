Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

