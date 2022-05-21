Robert W. Baird Cuts F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target to $12.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FXLV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

