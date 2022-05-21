Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of RCKT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 155,216 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

