Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rockwool A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwool A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,781.25.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $291.75 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $291.75 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.39.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

