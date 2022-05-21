Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives $59.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

RCKY stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $250.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

