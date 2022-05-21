Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

