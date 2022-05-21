Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $20.83 on Friday, hitting $71.87. 34,575,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

