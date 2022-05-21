Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.