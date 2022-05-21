Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.88.

ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

