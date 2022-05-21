Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $345,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $262,655,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

