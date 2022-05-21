Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total value of C$551,490.90.

On Monday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$127.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$123.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$180.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$153.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.55.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

