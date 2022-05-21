Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$153.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$149.55.

TSE RY opened at C$127.25 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$123.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$180.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.46.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,528.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

