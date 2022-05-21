Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 276.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 136,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 728,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.