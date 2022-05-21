Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 575 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.60.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $7.94 on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

