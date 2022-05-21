Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Down 47.1% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $257,437.86 and $2,103.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 47.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.74 or 0.11997555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00501597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,569.27 or 1.85061197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.